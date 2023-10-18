Unbeaten super lightweight Joshua Pagan (8-0, 4 KOs) will return to action this Saturday against veteran Braulio Rodriguez (20-7, 17 KOs) at the Motor City Casino in Detroit. Pagan had originally been scheduled to face Rodriguez on September 8, before he was forced to withdraw due to an illness. The bout will be a six round matchup as the 23-year-old Pagan looks for his fifth victory of 2023.
