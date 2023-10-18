October 18, 2023
Boxing News

Catterall-Linares: First Face-Off

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall and former world champion Jorge Linares face off for the first time ahead of their WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title fight Saturday night on DAZN from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

  • Can Linares go back in time? Don’t think so. Catterall by knockout. I usually don’t guess, but I will make an exception today, in the 8th.

