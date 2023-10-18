Jack Catterall and former world champion Jorge Linares face off for the first time ahead of their WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title fight Saturday night on DAZN from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.
If caterral underestimate linares he might get a surprised
If Linares can turn back the clock for one night, this should be entertaining.
Can Linares go back in time? Don’t think so. Catterall by knockout. I usually don’t guess, but I will make an exception today, in the 8th.