Catterall-Linares: First Face-Off Jack Catterall and former world champion Jorge Linares face off for the first time ahead of their WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title fight Saturday night on DAZN from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Late Results from Hanover, Maryland Bomba Gonzalez media day Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

