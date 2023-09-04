September 4, 2023
BoMac arrested in UK on gun charge

Boxing trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre was arrested at Manchester Airport when attempting to leave England after working the Chris Eubank Jr corner vs. Liam Smith on Saturday. TSA’s allegedly found a loaded gun in BoMac’s luggage. He has been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate. As of now, BoMac will likely be held in custody at least until an October 9 hearing. It’s illegal in the UK for any member of the public to carry a gun .

BoMac is primarily known as the head trainer for undisputed welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford.

  • Oh snap! Does this mean he will not be in training camp for the Crawford/Spence rematch? If everything goes to plan the fight would be in December. Training camp should be starting about now.

