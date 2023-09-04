Boxing trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre was arrested at Manchester Airport when attempting to leave England after working the Chris Eubank Jr corner vs. Liam Smith on Saturday. TSA’s allegedly found a loaded gun in BoMac’s luggage. He has been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate. As of now, BoMac will likely be held in custody at least until an October 9 hearing. It’s illegal in the UK for any member of the public to carry a gun .

BoMac is primarily known as the head trainer for undisputed welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford.