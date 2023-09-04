Boxing trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre was arrested at Manchester Airport when attempting to leave England after working the Chris Eubank Jr corner vs. Liam Smith on Saturday. TSA’s allegedly found a loaded gun in BoMac’s luggage. He has been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate. As of now, BoMac will likely be held in custody at least until an October 9 hearing. It’s illegal in the UK for any member of the public to carry a gun .
BoMac is primarily known as the head trainer for undisputed welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford.
Oh snap! Does this mean he will not be in training camp for the Crawford/Spence rematch? If everything goes to plan the fight would be in December. Training camp should be starting about now.
Whats he need a gun for in the UK
I wonder that too…This is getting in trouble for no reason
Maybe he doesn’t want to be stabbed or have acid thrown on him?
That has to be one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen. Makes zero sense. Good job BO MACK!
BoMac is “gangsta style” so he needs to pack the heat for his street cred.
Or maybe someone threatened his life and he was practicing due diligence…
Obviously a plant. #freebomac
I wonder what he was doing with a gun and ammo in the UK
thats just a dumbass mistake on his part