Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez have been talking about a potential future showdown.

“I always said, I respect Terence Crawford,” Alvarez told TMZ. “He’s a very talented fighter but he just won one big fight. If you see his record, he just beat one good fighter in Errol Spence. Other than that, I don’t think he’s beaten other great fighters like Spence.”

Crawford responded on Twitter, “Here we go with the I haven’t fought nobody but Spence talk. Lol y’all so delusional it’s crazy.”

* * *

First Canelo has to get past Jermell Charlo on September 30. “Jermell Charlo is a great fighter, he’s a talented fighter and he’s undisputed in his weight class,” Alvarez said. “It’s going to be a good fight so I’m happy to be in this kind of fight, in the big fights.”