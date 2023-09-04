Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez have been talking about a potential future showdown.
“I always said, I respect Terence Crawford,” Alvarez told TMZ. “He’s a very talented fighter but he just won one big fight. If you see his record, he just beat one good fighter in Errol Spence. Other than that, I don’t think he’s beaten other great fighters like Spence.”
Crawford responded on Twitter, “Here we go with the I haven’t fought nobody but Spence talk. Lol y’all so delusional it’s crazy.”
* * *
First Canelo has to get past Jermell Charlo on September 30. “Jermell Charlo is a great fighter, he’s a talented fighter and he’s undisputed in his weight class,” Alvarez said. “It’s going to be a good fight so I’m happy to be in this kind of fight, in the big fights.”
Didn’t Crawford’s trainer just get arrested in Britain for bringing a loaded gun in his luggage.
Actually Terrence fought a few good fighters like Spence, Benavidez, Porter and a few others and destroyed them in brutal fashion. That there shows how powerful and masterful Crawford is. If they do fight, Crawford will know how to win. As long as his conditioning and stamina are better than Canelo’s, then TC gets the win…
Conelo already building up the excuse base, which his casual low IQ fans will eat up like pigs to slop.
Maasive achievement if Bud was to go up and beat Canelo, interesting fight and Bud has whiskers unlike Amir glass jaw Khan
I think that Canelo is to big for Bud, but for him to discredit Bud’s resume is denial. Canelo should win but Bud’s style is al wrong for him. Canelo does good counter punching those bigger guys, no way Bud comes at him. I’ll say it now, if they fight Bud will make him look bad.
this just talk Bud got dropped at 140 and beat a weight depleted Spence he just riding that hype wave moving up to 168 for a huge payday is maybe too much and when Canelo KOs him al the haters will just simply say aaaa aaaa Crawford too small its a No win for Canelo let Crawford fight Spence again then Charbroil then go to 160 make his own path without Canelo but that just goes to show you all who the King of boxing still is…….