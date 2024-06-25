June 24, 2024
Boxing News

Bohachuk-Ortiz por título WBC el 10 de agosto en Las Vegas

El campeón interino de peso súper welter del WBC, Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs), defenderá su título contra el invicto Vergil Ortiz (21-0, 21 KOs) el 10 de agosto en Las Vegas. La deliciosa pelea entre artistas de KO se transmitirá por DAZN y se espera que se anuncie oficialmente en breve.

Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: El boxeo después de la investigación médica
WBC ordena a Puello-Martin y Haney ahora campeón en receso en las 140 lbs

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>