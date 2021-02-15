Undefeated junior middleweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ (18-0, 18 KOs) and former world title challenger Brandon ‘The Cannon’ Adams, (22-3, 13 KOs) talk about their March 4 clash at the Felix Pagan Pintor Gym in Guaynabo in Puerto Rico, live on NBC Sports Network. They were supposed to fight two months ago, but the bout was postponed due to Bohachuk testing positive for COVID-19.

Serhii Bohachuk: “I’m very happy that we were able to reschedule this fight with Brandon Adams. He had a great knockout victory in December and he is the toughest opponent of my career. This is my second fight with Manny Robles and we will be prepared for victory on March 4. I know that Brandon Adams is a good boxer, very hard to hit cleanly but my power will be the difference.”

“My power is natural combined with the hard work we put in training. I want to be the next world champion from Ukraine like the Klitschko Brothers, Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko. A victory over Brandon Adams will bring me closer to that goal.”

Brandon Adams: “Bohachuk’s not really much taller than me and not really bigger than me. I’m very excited to face him in the ring and glad that we could reschedule the fight. For me, it’s about fine-tuning in training from the first training camp for him. Stay tuned because this will be fireworks from the opening bell.”