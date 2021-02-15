February 15, 2021
Boxing News

Boxing back in Biloxi March 4

The first 2021 installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass will feature middleweight John “The Phenom” Vera returns (19-1, 11 KOs) against Cleotis “Mookie” Pandarvis (21-7-2, 9 KOs) in an 8-rounder on March 4th from Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Mississippi.

In the co-feature, heavyweight Michael Seals (24-3, 8 KOs) faces Demetrious Banks (10-9-1, 5 KOs). In a battle of undefeated super featherweights, Eridson Garcia (10-0, 7 KOs) meets Jose Miguel Diaz Valenzuela (6-0, 1 KO) in a six-round match.

Roy Jones, Jr. protégé Michael “Boy Wonder” Williams, Jr. (14-0, 10 KOs) puts his perfect record on the line in a six-rounder against Julius Dyis (10-3, 5 KOs) at super lightweight.

Scheduled to be in action on the undercard are three undefeated boxers in 6-round bouts: super lightweight Jonathan Montrel (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Ariel “La Guerro” Vazquez (14-28-3, 9 KOs), welterweight Christian Edwards (11-2, 6 KOs) vs. Jonathan Steele (9-6-1, 6 KOs), and super lightweight Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. TBA. Slated to make his pro debut vs. TBA is super welterweight Randy Blythe in a 4-rounder

>