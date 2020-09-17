September 17, 2020
Boxing News

Bohachuck, 17-0, 17 KOs, returns Sept 25

Unbeaten super welterweight KO artist Serhiy “El Flaco” Bohachuck (17-0, 17 KOs) will take Alejandro “Pájaro” Dávila (21-1-2, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder on September 25 topping a closed-door card presented by Max Boxing in the parking lot of TV broadcaster Grupo Sipse in Mérida, Yucatan, Mexico. Bohachuck is currently rated IBF #8, WBC #13.

In other action, local featherweight “Caballo” Daniel Lugo (21-1, 16 KOs) meets TBA in a ten-rounder, and mini-flyweight William “Terrible” Puch (16-1, 8 KOs) will be put to the test by Érik “Habanerito” López (14-5-1, 10 KOs), who is coming off a majority decision loss in a WBA interim title fight against Daniel Matellón.

