September 17, 2020
Boxing News

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul???

A rumor that ring legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0, 27 KOs KOs) is fighting YouTube personality Logan Paul (0-1) blew up social media on Wednesday. Reportedly Mayweather and Paul have signed a contract and the fight will be an exhibition taking place later this year. If true, the 43-year-old Floyd, a welterweight, would be giving up some size as Paul, 25, is a cruiserweight.

Mayweather’s last official fight was three years ago against MMA star Connor McGregor (0-1). In a December 2018 exhibition, Floyd knocked out a kickboxer in 136 seconds. In Paul’s only official fight, he lost a six round split decision to fellow YouTuber KSI last November.

