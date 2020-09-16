Super welterweight contenders Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin and Terrell Gausha are both in a feisty mood in advance of Saturday’s night’s Showtime-televised WBC title eliminator.

Erickson Lubin: “I respect him as a fighter, but I don’t think Gausha is on my level. He’s standing in my way of becoming a world champion, so I need to take care of business Saturday night, and look good doing it. I have to make a statement in this fight.”

Terrell Gausha: “This fight is a chance to send a message to all the other fighters at 154 pounds. I want to control every round against Lubin, and if I get him hurt, I’ll be looking to get him out of there. I’m planning to show the gap between us as fighters. He was the one to call for this fight, but anyone who plays with my name, I make sure to send for them.”