Promoter Eddie Hearn says a heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora can still happen. “We’re close,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “I mean both guys understand that without a gate at The O2, there’s significantly less revenue driven to that show, but both guys fancy that fight. We’re trying to get the math right. We’re trying to get the numbers right to get these guys over the line. I have to say, fair play to both of them, they are trying to find a way.” Usyk-Chisora was originally set for May 23.