WBA interim light heavyweight champion Dominic Boesel (30-1, 12 KOs) will make his first world title defense against WBA #12 Zac Dunn (29-1, 24 KOs) on March 28 at the GETEC ARENA in Magdeburg, Germany. Boesel’s IBO belt will also be at stake. SES Boxing will promote the show, which will air on ARD, the top network in Germany and ESPN+ in the US. This is ARD’s first boxing card in five years.

Dominic Boesel: “Many opponents have always underestimated me, come with knockout predictions and then go home defeated. I will also win against Zac Dunn, it’s just a good feeling to finally be world champion. And I will stay that way…I am now looking forward to the very large audience (on ARD)!”

Zac Dunn (appearing with his team via video conference): “Boesel may be a good boxer, he has his qualities. But, we won’t rely on the scorecards. We’ll win early and that means with a KO. We’ll fly to Europe, win, and take our belts ‘Down Under’ to Australia!”

The card will also feature unbeaten heavyweights Agit Kabayel (19-0, 13 KOs) and Peter Kadiru (7-0, 3 KOs) in separate bouts.