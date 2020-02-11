Euro sportsbooks have set WBA #2, WBO #6 lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) as a whopping 100:1 favorite to handle Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs) on Friday night on DAZN.

Kingry’s promoter Oscar de la Hoya issued a challenge to Mayweather Promotions: “You have your fighter @Gervontaa and I have my fighter @KingRyanG. Let’s make this fight happen! If Ryan wins on the 14th, let’s stage a fight.”

Gervonta Davis responded: “Let’s do this! 😎 I’m gonna be Supa rich this year.”

* * *

Meanwhile, in the big fight on Saturday Euro books have IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) down as a 15:1 favorite over Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs). Feigenbutz definitely has a puncher’s chance at +750.