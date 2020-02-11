Euro sportsbooks have set WBA #2, WBO #6 lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) as a whopping 100:1 favorite to handle Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs) on Friday night on DAZN.
Kingry’s promoter Oscar de la Hoya issued a challenge to Mayweather Promotions: “You have your fighter @Gervontaa and I have my fighter @KingRyanG. Let’s make this fight happen! If Ryan wins on the 14th, let’s stage a fight.”
Gervonta Davis responded: “Let’s do this! 😎 I’m gonna be Supa rich this year.”
* * *
Meanwhile, in the big fight on Saturday Euro books have IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) down as a 15:1 favorite over Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs). Feigenbutz definitely has a puncher’s chance at +750.
Call me crazy. Kingry is going to knock out or stop Tank. KO or TKO win for Ryan Garcia over Tank Davis.
If Kingry and Davis do fight this year, it most likely won’t be the war we’d expect. Every time two of the best knockout artists compete, one decides to dance and win a decision. or go for a late stoppage. I believe Kingry has boxing skills to take Tank the distance and catch him with a shot towards the end of the fight. Fight will be promoted as a slug fest but I don’t see it. it’ll be more tactical than a war.