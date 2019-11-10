El campeón de peso súper mediano de la OMB, Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) logro un triunfo por KO en once rounds sobre el invicto WBO # 10 clasificado Marcelo Coceres (28-1-1, 15 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles. Coceres le dio a Saunders ataques durante diez rounds deslucidos, pero luego Saunders se despertó en el round once para dejar caer a Coceres tres veces para terminarlo. El tiempo era 1:59.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.