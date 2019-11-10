BJ Saunders KOs Coceres y retiene el título de la OMB 168lb El campeón de peso súper mediano de la OMB, Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) logro un triunfo por KO en once rounds sobre el invicto WBO # 10 clasificado Marcelo Coceres (28-1-1, 15 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles. Coceres le dio a Saunders ataques durante diez rounds deslucidos, pero luego Saunders se despertó en el round once para dejar caer a Coceres tres veces para terminarlo. El tiempo era 1:59. Sorpresa: "Monster" Inoue sufre fracturas durante el combate ante Donaire

