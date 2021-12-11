Bivol supera a Salamov y retiene titulo AMB en Rusia El campeón de peso semipesado de la AMB, Dimitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) venció por decisión unánime en doce asaltos contra Umar Salamov (26-2, 19 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Uralets Arena en Ekaterinburg, Rusia. Bivol tuvo el control todo el tiempo. Las puntuaciones fueron 119-109, 118-109, 118-110. Seis victorias consecutivas por decisión para Bivol. Edwards vence a Mamá y Butler-Agbeko no se realizo

