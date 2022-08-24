The Purse bid for the World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight world championship bout between Dmitry Bivol and mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez, which was scheduled to take place last Sunday, was canceled as both parties reached an agreement.

Both fighters’ teams informed the WBA Championships Committee that the fight will take place on November 5 in the United Arab Emirates and that full details will be provided in the coming days. The signed contracts will be sent soon within the deadlines established by the WBA for these type of cases.