Bivol, Castillo make weight By Przemek Garczarczyk Dmitry Bivol 174.3 vs. Lenin Castillo 175

(WBA light heavyweight title) – Oleksandr Usyk 215 vs. Chazz Witherspoon 242 – Jessica McCaskill 138.7 vs. Erica Anabella Farias 138.1

Charles Conwell 153.8 vs. Patrick Day 153.7

Joshuah Hernandez 130 vs. Giovanni Mioletti 131

Anthony Sims Jr 168.5 vs. Morgan Fitch 167.5

TJ Doheny 124 vs. Jesus Martinez 124

Movladdin Biyarslanov 137 vs. Tyrome Jones 136

Otha Jones III 129 vs. Eric Manriquez 130

Reshat Mati 151 vs. Norfleet Stitts 150.5

Jenna Thompson 147 vs. Summer Lynn 147 Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Warrington, Takoucht make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.