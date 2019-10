Warrington, Takoucht make weight Josh Warrington 125.5 vs. Sofiane Takoucht 124.5

(IBF featherweight title) Zelfa Barrett 129.3 vs. Jordan McCorry 130

Lyndon Arthur ?? vs. Emmanuel Anim 172.5 Venue: First Direct Arena in Leeds, England

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

