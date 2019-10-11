Unbeaten flyweight contender Jay Harris (17-0, 9 KOs) knocked out three-time Irish Olympian Paddy Barnes (6-3, 1 KO) in the fourth round at Ulster Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Harris finished Barnes with a bodyshot. Barnes was also down in round three. Time was 2:14.

Former WBO lightweight champion Terry “Turbo” Flanagan (35-2, 14 KOs) won by fourth round DQ over Michael Ansah (17-10-2, 11 KOs). Ansah was chased for hitting on the break. Time 2:58.