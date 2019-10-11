In an upset, cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy (16-2, 8 KOs) won a split decision over previously unbeaten WBC #15 rated Fabio Turchi (17-1, 13 KOs) to win the WBC International title on Friday at PalaTrento in Trento, Italy. McCarthy busted up Turchi’s face en route to a 116-112, 115-113 verdict on two cards. Turchi was up 116-112 on the third card. Turchi was a 4:1 favorite.

Middleweight Matteo Signani (29-5, 10 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over Gevorg Khatchikian (29-3, 14 KOs) to claim the vacant EBU belt. Scores were 116-112, 115-113 Signani, 115-114 Khatchikian in a bout that never heated up.

Featherweight Francesco Grandelli (13-1-1, 2 KOs) won an exciting ten round split decision over Reece Bellotti (14-2, 12 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC International silver title. Scores were 96-95, 96-94 Grandelli, 96-95 Bellotti.