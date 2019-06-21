Murphys Boxing has announced their debut event at Encore Boston Harbor to take place on July 12th. Headlining the card at the newly opened 2.6 billion dollar resort will be junior middleweight Greg Vendetti (21-3-1, 12 KOs) against Michael Anderson (17-2-1, 12 KOs) for the vacant IBA title.

Also, in an all Irish battle, Ray Moylette (11-1, 4 KOs) will take on Larry Fryers (10-1, 3 KOs) in an eight round junior welterweight bout, and junior welterweight Luis Arcon Diaz (7-0, 7 KOs) will take on Niall O’Connor (5-0, 4 KOs) in a six rounder.

Ken Casey, Murphy’s Boxing founder/promoter: “We’re happy to have a new home for Murphy’s Boxing in the Boston area with Encore Boston Harbor.”

Robert DeSalvio, President of Encore Boston Harbor: “We’re happy to bring the excitement of sports entertainment to Encore Boston Harbor, and introduce our Las Vegas-style events to the roots of Boston.”