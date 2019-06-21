A middleweight clash between D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs) and Elias Espadas (18-4, 13 KOs) ended in a no decision on Thursday night at Ocean Casino Resort/Ovation Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The bout was heating up nicely but a cut to Espada caused by an unintentional headbutt resulting in the bout being stopped in round three.

Welterweight Eddie “Eboy” Gomez (23-3, 13 KOs) scored a second round KO over Saul “Navajo” Corral (29-14, 19 KOs). Corral down four times in round two. Time was 1:55.

In her Golden Boy debut, WBC female super middleweight champion Franchon “The Heavy-Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn (5-1, 2 KOs) got a fifth round mercy stoppage over Kayla Williams (0-3-1) in a non-title bout. Time was 1:40. Tough assignment for Williams, who is still looking for her first win.

Super middleweight Gabriel Pham (11-1, 5 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Jaba Khositashvili (4-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 59-54, 59-54, 60-53.

Super lightweight Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed (25-2, 13 KOs) outpointed journeyman Angel Hernandez (15-14-2, 9 KOs) over eight rounds.