Beterbiev vs. Bivol II undercard is stacked Queensberry Promotions has announced a blockbuster February 22 event billed as “The Last Crescendo” headlined by the world championship rematch between undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and former WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Other bouts: IBF world heavyweight championship

Daniel DuBois vs. Josephi Parker WBC lightweight championship

Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield WBC middleweight championship

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz WBC interim super welterweight championship

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov WBO interim light heavyweight championship

Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith WBC interim heavyweight championship

Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel Weights from Nashville, Tennessee Many Reasons To Give Thanks

