Queensberry Promotions has announced a blockbuster February 22 event billed as “The Last Crescendo” headlined by the world championship rematch between undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and former WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Other bouts:
IBF world heavyweight championship
Daniel DuBois vs. Josephi Parker
WBC lightweight championship
Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield
WBC middleweight championship
Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz
WBC interim super welterweight championship
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov
WBO interim light heavyweight championship
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith
WBC interim heavyweight championship
Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel
This card is just off the charts! MBS buying my support for the Saudis with these great boxing cards.
Show us what you got, Kid Austin. The other guy is not a complete fighter. Not yet, anyways. Both have
something to prove. Virg had some holes in his defense in his last fight. He better stay on offense at all times. DuBois-Parker should be good. Looks
like a solid show from top to bottom. Somebody over there in the Kingdom knows what they are doing. Hat tip to the man that put it together.
….and they had to include female fights?
Shakur should have been in Serrano’s undercard.
So I guess this means Madrimov – Bohachuk is off? Or is Madrimov going to attempt to fight Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz back to back, in about 9 weeks???
So Madrimov will be fighting Crawford, Bohachuk, and Ortiz all within a span of 5 months? Wow!
I can’t imagine he’s going to actually pull this off but it’s possible and I DEFINITELY appreciate his ambition.
Unheard of in these times.
Very old school. Now there is a fighter that could thrive in ANY era.
Noooo Ortiz is Gona fight Martinica after he beat bohachuk
Looked at BOXREC, and they have both matches scheduled. I wondered the same thing. What if Madrimov loses to Bohachuk? Of course if Bohachuk were to get injured in training, at least Matrimov would have a fight scheduled soon after.
Saudi Arabia isn’t exactly on my bucket list of places to visit, but if I I felt like dropping a few grand, I would add this trip to my list; great fight card. That’s got to be up there with one of the best fight cards of recent memory. If it were here in the states, I’m there.
Good matchups. I could do without all the phony alphabet belts. Do they really think these bogus belts (including Dubois’) make the fights more attractive? Less attractive to me.
Seven main events – wow
This card has to be the greatest card of all time…
Say whatever you want but the Saudis are completely dominating the boxing scene right now. These cards are what boxing fans want and now we have a group with the money and clout to make it happen. I’m sick of the old school promotions that wouldn’t get us what we deserve and now this group has my total support
Booty ennis is a coward
Interesting fight Bivol to reverse the first decision
WOW! Hope it all lives up to the hype!