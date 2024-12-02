By Mauricio Sulaiman

Son of Jose Sulaiman – WBC President

This past week was the celebration of an American tradition called “Thanksgiving Day.” On the last Thursday of November families get together and spend a weekend in the company of their loved ones.

They cook traditional dishes the likes of turkey, garnished with pumpkin puree along with sprinklings of marshmallows, cranberry sauce, pasta, greens … and I’ll stop there, because I’m getting hungry. There are NFL games throughout the day and family members talk, laugh and cry. Friday the day of maximum tempting discounts in the stores with the irresistible Black Friday, is celebrated and on Saturday and Sunday everyone begins their trip back home and get back to normal life with a warm heart.

Coincidentally, this week many things happened for which we can be thankful. Thanks to various people from our WBC family, Israel Vázquez was reunited with his parents and sister who are now with him at his home in California. Thank you also for the medical services that are being administered to him during this difficult, challenging time, and for the company and closeness, for the multiple messages of encouragement for our brave warrior. Dr. Louis Rodriguez, Nancy Rodriguez, Juan Carlos Pelayo, Federico Enriquez, and several more friends have been extremely supportive.

In just a couple of days we achieved something unthinkable, but with the will to help, the trilogy of fights between Israel Vázquez and Rafael Márquez is now available on the DAZN platform, three fabulous fights, one after another after another. The fans enjoyed these extraordinary ring wars that ultimately took a heavy toll on both boxers, who gave their utmost and left everything in the ring and were never quite the same thereafter. They are worth watching. The Gary Shaw family through Seymour Zivick, Sycuan through Sean Gibbons, and Showtime/Paramount with the help of Chris DeBlasio, were fundamental to make it happen.

I saw an open letter of thanks published on Facebook from Nieves Colon, Prichard’s mother, in which she details the incredible support they have received from Al Haymon, and that also motivated me to remember and join in highlighting the greatness of this tremendous man.

Who is Al Haymon? He is a character considered mysterious since he never appears in public, even though he is one of the most influential people in boxing during the last 20 years. Al Haymon has been behind and involved with the careers of hundreds of boxers and there is something that characterizes him: his love and protection of the fighter over any monetary or commercial interest.

As detailed by Doña Nieves, Al Haymon has taken care of all of Prichard’s life and needs since that tragic ring accident in October 2015 when he suffered a stroke that changed his life dramatically and forever. Not only did he cover all the expenses of operations and hospitals, he has continued to pay for rehabilitation therapies and pays for his housing and all necessary care.

I am a witness to Mr. Haymon’s actions with many other fighters such as Adonis Stevenson, who also suffered a ring accident, Paul Williams, who suffered a motorcycle accident, and many retired fighters who have the support of being hired to have decent jobs and continue in boxing.

My respects to Al Haymon, a kind soul with a big heart and great humility and humanity.

On Friday, I had the great honor of being present at the famous press conference called “La Mañanera.” Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was the great surprise for all the reporters present, who reacted immediately when they saw him enter the set of the conference at the National Palace.

We had the honor of presenting Mexico´s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, with the emblematic WBC belt as a recognition of her greatness as a woman and leader of Mexico and the world. We also presented a pair of white gloves as a symbol of her work for peace.

President Sheinbaum has had a great relationship with boxing and all sports. She made a great impression on the boxing world by inaugurating our WBC annual convention in 2021, and is now highly recognized and fondly remembered. When it was announced that she won the presidency of Mexico, it came as knockout news to the world of boxing.

In 2022, the Guinness record for the largest boxing class in the world was achieved, a Zócalo filled with images that went around the world. It was repeated in 2023, and it is now a fact that in 2025 it will be held but now in all the States of the Mexican Republic!

We have already started planning work with my friend Miguel Torruco, National Director of Promotion of Sports and Wellbeing, and since the announcement in the morning we have already been contacted by multiple people from all over the country to be part of this organization. On Sunday, April 6, all of Mexico will be participating in the National Boxing Class in their squares, stadiums, schools and wherever it is established in cities, municipalities, and states as part of the world celebration of the international day for peace through sports.

The other reason I had to give thanks was a personal matter. This Saturday, I met with my childhood friends Luis, Fede and Pablo, classmates since kindergarten, and who year after year we meet for Christmas dinner accompanied by our families. Because I will go to the annual WBC convention, and from there I will go to Saudi Arabia for the Fury vs. Usyk rematch, I will not return to Mexico until December 23 and that is why we brought forward our posada. How great it is to have inseparable friends spanning the decades and our children are like siblings. An unforgettable day indeed.

Did you know?

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is one of the very few boxers who has managed to astutely utilize his money, with investments and retirement plans guaranteeing the future of his loved ones. The WBC will start a mandatory program starting in 2026 of retirement programs for all those who fight for our organization.

Today’s anecdote…

In my first year of studying abroad, a classmate from Winchedon High School had invited me to spend Thanksgiving with him and his family, but a couple of days before, he withdrew the invitation. Big problem because the school was closing. “My son, come to Las Vegas, I’ll book you a flight and wait for you here, a young man is going to fight, this kid that is said to be the next wonder of world boxing,” my dad told me, easing my concern. I arrived in Las Vegas, and that’s how I witnessed Mike Tyson conquer the WBC world heavyweight championship at only 20 years of age, and since we were both kids, we became friends for life since then.

I appreciate your comments at [email protected].