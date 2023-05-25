Unified WBC/WBO/IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) will defend his belts against WBC #1 contender Callum “Mundo” Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) on Saturday, August 19 at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada. The bout will air live on ESPN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Artur Beterbiev: “Québec is my second home, so I’m very happy to finally defend my titles on home turf. When you are world champion, everyone wants the opportunity to take your belt, and that’s especially true in my case, with three titles at stake. I’ve already started my training camp, and I’ll be ready to not only defend my belts, but to also put on an impressive show August 19.”

Callum Smith: “I’m excited to finally get my opportunity to become a two-weight world champion. I’m no stranger to fighting on away soil, having boxed in Saudi Arabia twice, across America, and now heading to Canada on August 19. There was no hesitation from me going to Canada to fight Artur Beterbiev, and I will be returning to Liverpool as a world champion once more.”

The full card for the Beterbiev-Smith event, which will also feature undefeated super middleweight Christian Mbilli (24-0, 20 KOs) and heavyweight puncher Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs), will be announced shortly.