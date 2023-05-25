New opponent for Sylve Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced that lightweight Adam Kipenga (11-3-1, 7 KOs) will now take on unbeaten Ashton “H2O” Sylve (8-0, 8 KOs) in Most Valuable Prospects’ headlining bout for its inaugural event this Friday night on DAZN from Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Kipenga will replace Angel Rebollar who was forced to pull out due to an eye injury. Beterbiev-Smith set for Aug 19 Lara-Wood Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

