December 30, 2019
Beterbiev-Fanlong Purse Bid Results

The purse bid for the IBF light heavyweight mandatory title defense between champion Artur Beterbiev and challenger Meng Fanlong took place today, December 30, 2019, at 12:00 PM at the IBF headquarters in Springfield, NJ. Rejoy Group, China’s biggest boxing promoter, won with a bid of $1,900,000 for the bout against Top Rank’s bid of $1,315,000.

The boxing event must be scheduled to take place not less than 28 days and not more than 90 days from the date of the bid award, unless a different date is agreed to in writing by the boxers and/or approved by the Championships Committee.

