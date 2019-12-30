The purse bid for the IBF light heavyweight mandatory title defense between champion Artur Beterbiev and challenger Meng Fanlong took place today, December 30, 2019, at 12:00 PM at the IBF headquarters in Springfield, NJ. Rejoy Group, China’s biggest boxing promoter, won with a bid of $1,900,000 for the bout against Top Rank’s bid of $1,315,000.

The boxing event must be scheduled to take place not less than 28 days and not more than 90 days from the date of the bid award, unless a different date is agreed to in writing by the boxers and/or approved by the Championships Committee.