By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten prospect with an excellent amateur mark of 59-1, Ginjiro Shigeoka (5-0, 4 KOs), 105, successfully made his initial defense of the WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight belt, when he impressively knocked out WBA#4 Rey Loreto (25-15, 17 KOs), 105, with an eye-catching left cross to have the Filipino veteran out for the count at 2:13 of the fifth round in a scheduled twelve on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.

The very short 5’0” southpaw, 20, quickly dropped the also lefty Loreto with an overhand left to the face in the opening session. Though being in command with superior speed and skills, Ginjiro took a vicious southpaw left and almost lost his equilibrium to be saved by the bell in round three. Shigeoka, however, regained his rhythm and distance, outpunching the slower opponent in the fourth. His overhand left, in round five, exploded again at the chin of Loreto, who badly hit the deck and was unable to beat the count.

The Ivan Calderon stylist needs more to learn, but his speed on hand and foot may overcome his physical handicap, if properly coached and guided.