Beterbiev, Deines make weight Artur Beterbiev 174.6 vs. Adam Deines 174.3

(WBC/IBF light heavyweight titles) Azizbek Abdugofurov 167.9 vs. Pavel Silyagin 167.9

(WBC silver super middleweight title) Khariton Agrba 140.1 lbs vs. Helber Rojas 138.2 lbs

Alexander Besputin 150.6 vs. Viktor Plotnikov TBA Venue: Khodynka Ice Palace, Moscow

Promoter: Top Rank, Patriot Promotions

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Okolie-Glowacki make weight Telemundo Weights from Tampa

