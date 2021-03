Telemundo Weights from Tampa Saul “The Beast” Sanchez 118 vs. Frank “El Castigador” Gonzalez 118

(WBA Fedecentro bantamweight title) Kenny Robles 144 vs. Issac Luna 145

Marcus Willis 160 vs. Aaron Garcia 158

Richard Graham 160 vs. Alberto Delgado 159

Julio Solis 135 vs. Nicholas Collins 137

Zamy Larry 170 vs. John Portal 166 Venue: Bryan Glazer JCC center in Tampa, FL.

Promoter: All Star Boxing

