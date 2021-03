Okolie-Glowacki make weight Lawrence Okolie 199.4 vs. Krzystof Glowacki 195.8

(WBO cruiserweight title) Joe Cordina 132.4 vs. Faroukh Kourbanov 130.5

Anthony Fowler 153.8 vs. Jorge Fortea 152.5

Ellie Scotney 122.8 vs. Mailys Gangloff 118.8

Chris Billam-Smith 199 vs. Vasil Ducar 198.5

Ramla Ali 126.3 vs. Bec Connolly 126.4

Bradley Rea 159 vs. Lee Cutler 158.3 Venue: SSE Arena, London, England

Promoter: Matchroom

