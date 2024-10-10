WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) and WBA light heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) will meet on Saturday in a legacy-defining battle for the undisputed championship on Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The winner will become the division’s first undisputed ruler of the modern era and the first since Roy Jones Jr. defeated Reggie Johnson in 1999. Beterbiev-Bivol will be a special one-fight presentation streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Artur Beterbiev: “It’s not my business {to think about other fighters}. I have a fight this Saturday. I’m only focused on this fight…I want a good fight. I’m preparing for a good fight. We’ll see…Be ready, Dmitry. I will be ready.”

Dmitry Bivol: “In my training camp, in my head, I always try to visualize how it will go. And there are a lot of different scenarios. And usually, that fighter will be more calm when he realizes that he’s ready for everything. If he trains for some things in his training camp, and this happens in the ring, he’s more confident in those situations. And, of course, against Beterbiev, we had to do a great camp. We had to think about different scenarios, and we did. And now I’m just curious how it will be in the ring.”