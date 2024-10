Weights from Hollywood, Florida Bryce Henry 158.2 Yoenlis Hernandez 159

Armando Martinez 129 D’Angelo Keyes 132 Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood, Florida.

Promoter: Kris Lawrence (Heavyweight Factory)

Matchmaker: Henry Rivalta Beterbiev-Bivol Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

