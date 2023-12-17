Matchroom Boxing has announced three February fight dates across the globe to kick off their 2024 boxing schedule on DAZN.
Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar ‘The Chosen One’ Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) faces Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) on February 24 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.
IBF light flyweight champion Adrien Curiel (24-4-1, 5 KOs) will defend his belt against former champion Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs) in a direct rematch at a site to be named in Mexico. Curiel scored a shocking one-punch knockout against Nontshiunga last month in Monaco.
On February 10 at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England, welterweights Conah Walker (12-2-1, 4 KOs) and Cyrus Pattinson (6-1, 4 KOs) do battle again following their exciting clash back in August.
Put Berlanga in with Ammo Williams, and let’s see what happens. Padraig McCrory is not an elite fighter. Berlanga can take McCrory. However against a real talent like Williams, forget about it. And Williams is not all that and a bag of chips.
Time to put berlanga to the test! Fighting bums and building a record ain’t helping his career! He lost a fight against a bum already and the desicion was given to him! Sooner or later, a bum will ko him and lose his little credibility! Might as well, be match against a top dog and make a nice paycheck than losing to a bum and make pannies!