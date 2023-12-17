Matchroom Boxing has announced three February fight dates across the globe to kick off their 2024 boxing schedule on DAZN.

Unbeaten super middleweight Edgar ‘The Chosen One’ Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) faces Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) on February 24 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

IBF light flyweight champion Adrien Curiel (24-4-1, 5 KOs) will defend his belt against former champion Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs) in a direct rematch at a site to be named in Mexico. Curiel scored a shocking one-punch knockout against Nontshiunga last month in Monaco.

On February 10 at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England, welterweights Conah Walker (12-2-1, 4 KOs) and Cyrus Pattinson (6-1, 4 KOs) do battle again following their exciting clash back in August.