WBO #1 super welterweight Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs) won by third round knockout against Placido Ramirez (24-4, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland, England. Kelly connected with an uppercut that dropped Ramirez to a knee in round three and Ramirez stayed down for the count. Time was 2:38. Kelly is in line for a title shot against WBO champion Tim Tszyu.

