WBO #1 super welterweight Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs) won by third round knockout against Placido Ramirez (24-4, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland, England. Kelly connected with an uppercut that dropped Ramirez to a knee in round three and Ramirez stayed down for the count. Time was 2:38. Kelly is in line for a title shot against WBO champion Tim Tszyu.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Kelly vs Tszyu is a fight I would like to see.