WBC #1 super lightweight Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) knocked out Mohamed El Marcouchi (29-4, 12 KOs) in round four on Saturday night at the Palasport Le Cupole in Turin, Italy. Martin dropped Marcouchi in round two and put him done for the count in round four. Time was 2:02.
After the fight, Martin, who is WBC’s the official mandatory challenger, immediately called out recently crowned WBC champion Devin Haney.
I hope Martin gets his shot at Haney. I think he has earned it. I think Haney has the style to not worry too much about him though. Other top guys should avoid him if they can but I think Haney has the tools where Martin’s strengths will not affect him. Haney many believe has a suspect chin but that should not be a factor with Martin.
I agree with me st of this. I think Martin would give Matias and Rolly gits, and could probably beat them, but Haney is too technically sound. I think Haney chin will be better at a higher weight. Sort of how Cotto’s was better once he left 140. I don’t think he will ever be granite-chinned, but it’s solid.
Good point Sister. Many of us are holding that one incident with Linares against Haney and maybe that is not fair. I recall that Canelo was once hurt by Jose Cotto yet say what you like about the man..his chin has held up solid as he moved up!
Canyellow chin has help up steroidicly solid.
Good win for Sandor, he deserves a shot at the title and a big payday after the Teo robbery.
Agree that Haney is too technically sound and almost unbeatable but bigger upsets have happened.
Haney in 2!