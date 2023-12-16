By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Super featherweight Kenneth Taylor (14-2, 3 KOs), fighting out of Tyler, TX showed off his fancy footwork and array of punches to outwork Jorge Ramos (8-5, 1 KO) from Laredo over eight entertaining rounds in the main event Friday night at College Park Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington. Taylor got off to a fast start in round one and dropped Ramos with a big right hand. Ramos recovered and over the next several rounds went toe to toe with Taylor. Taylor switched gears over the second half and used his legs and threw punches from different angles to keep the hard charging Ramos at bay. Taylor punctuated the night with a big flurry to end the fight and won a unanimous decision going away by scores of 79-72, 80-71 and 79-72.

Super featherweight Abril Anguiano (3-0) out of Garland, TX, beat Brittany Ordonez (3-5, 3 KOs) from San Antonio in a physical scrap via six round unanimous decision. Anguiano landed upper cuts and overhand rights while switching from orthodox to southpaw throughout the fight. Ordonez came to fight and pressured Anguiano inside but didn’t have the arsenal to match the more skillful Anguiano. The scores were 58-56, 60-54, 59-55 as Anguiano remained undefeated with the hard-fought victory.

Unbeaten hometown favorite super featherweight Gary Hampton (5-0) out of Fort Worth showed off his fast hands to fend off Jeffrey Yu (3-1) from Vienna, VA, to score a unanimous decision in six action packed rounds. Hampton hurt Yu in round four with a big right hand that almost dropped Yu and had him on the ropes but couldn’t finish him off. Hampton appeared to tire from the onslaught as Yu scored to the body in round five and six. Hampton won a lopsided decision with scores of 59-55 from the three judges ringside although the fight was competitive throughout.

Lightweight Alex Ramos (7-1) fighting out of Laredo, TX, won a six-round slugfest with Christian Faz (5-7, 3 KOs) based out of Austin. Ramos pressed Faz in the opening frame as he landed big right-hand uppercuts. Faz stood his ground and found success to the body by the end of the round. This turned out to be the blueprint for the fight as Ramos pressured Faz continuously and scored to the head and body while Faz had his moments countering in spurts. Ramos’ power punches and activity earned him the unanimous decision against the battle tested Faz. Scorecards read 60-54 twice, 59-55.

Undefeated southpaw super featherweight Oscar Alan Perez (8-0, 2 KOs) out of Houston, TX stopped John Herrera (5-20, 3 KOs) by way of Roswell, New Mexico in round four of the scheduled six in the opening bout at College Park Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington. Perez used Herrera as a human punching bag for most of the fight before finally dropping him in round four. Herrera got to his feet and after another onslaught Referee Robert Chapa decided he had seen enough and waived it off with Herrera still standing as Perez earned the TKO. Time was 2:53.