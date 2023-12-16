By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian lightweight prospect Jonathan Miniel (4-0, 4 KOs) overcame a knockdown to stop Colombian Luis Fabra (7-6,4 KOs) on the main event of the “Boxeo del Patio” show promoted by Laguna Premium on Friday night to wrap up the boxing season in Panama.

Miniel sent Fabra to the canvas in round one but a strong right hook by the Colombian surprisingly knocked the local down in the second. With the scorecards even, Miniel trapped Fabra in a neutral corner with powerful combinations, forcing the visitor to put a knee on the canvas for the 10 count. Refeee Héctor Afú called the KO at 1:39 of round 3.