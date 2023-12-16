Featherweight Kevin Barron Crespo (13-1, 9 KOs) defeated Hector Garcia Dolores (10-8, 5 KOs) in the eight round main event on Friday night. The show took place at the Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutiérrez Moreno, in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Garcia was credited with a knockdown of Crespo in the eighth and final round. However, Crespo was in control of the bout overall in route to winning by way of unanimous decision . There were no official scores read.

