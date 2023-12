Unbeaten super welterweight Yoenis Tellez (7-0, 6 KOs) scored a brutal tenth round knockout over Livan Navarro (15-2, 9 KOs). Tellez dropped Navarro in round three and knocked him out cold with a left hook in round ten. Time was 1:21.

Unbeaten heavyweight Lorenzo Medina (9-0, 8 KOs) recovered from a second round knockdown to stop Joshua Temple (12-3, 10 KOs) in round six. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage. Time was :29.