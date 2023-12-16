Video of an altercation at the WBA Convention in Orlando is virally making the rounds on social media. Turns out that a heated disagreement over mandatory bouts and interim titles, the parties took the issue outside where the son of WBA #1 middleweight Michael Zerafa’s manager Elvis Grant Phillips allegedly spit in the face of promoter Sampson Lewkowicz. Parties had to be kept apart after a huge argument erupted with ring legend Bernard Hopkins and WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza getting involved.

Lewkowicz, who has since filed battery charges with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office over the incident, issued a statement to clarify that Zerafa himself was in no way involved in the altercation.