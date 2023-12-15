Jesse Rodriguez 111.6 vs. Sunny Edwards 111.6
(WBO and IBF Flyweight unification)
Murodjon Akhmadaliev 121.6 vs. Kevin Gonzalez 121
(WBA super bantamweight eliminator)
Galal Yafai 111.8 vs. Rocco Santomauro 111.4
Peter McGrail 121.6 vs. Ja’rico O’Quinn 122
Arturo Cardenas 123.4 vs. Carlos Mujica 122
Junaid Bostan 155.2 vs. Gordie Russ Ii 155.2
Albert Gonzalez 127.2 vs. Alexis Molina 126.2
Joe McGrail 125.8 vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr. 123
Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Sunny needs a licking
I hope bam bam win ….;sunny is cocky , I watched fhe weigh in and he drop the microphone in the floor after talking and it’s easy to see he is cocky I hope he lose this fight
Kevin Gonzalez VS murodjon …….potentially fight of the year
Bam by decision
Kevin VS murodjon Draw in a bloody war
Edwards is a punk.
No worry. Bam will punish this little feather fisted clown