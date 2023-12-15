December 15, 2023
BAM, Sunny make weight

Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jesse Rodriguez 111.6 vs. Sunny Edwards 111.6
(WBO and IBF Flyweight unification)

Murodjon Akhmadaliev 121.6 vs. Kevin Gonzalez 121
(WBA super bantamweight eliminator)

Galal Yafai 111.8 vs. Rocco Santomauro 111.4
Peter McGrail 121.6 vs. Ja’rico O’Quinn 122
Arturo Cardenas 123.4 vs. Carlos Mujica 122
Junaid Bostan 155.2 vs. Gordie Russ Ii 155.2
Albert Gonzalez 127.2 vs. Alexis Molina 126.2
Joe McGrail 125.8 vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr. 123

Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN

