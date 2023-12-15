BAM, Sunny make weight Jesse Rodriguez 111.6 vs. Sunny Edwards 111.6

(WBO and IBF Flyweight unification) Murodjon Akhmadaliev 121.6 vs. Kevin Gonzalez 121

(WBA super bantamweight eliminator) Galal Yafai 111.8 vs. Rocco Santomauro 111.4

Peter McGrail 121.6 vs. Ja’rico O’Quinn 122

Arturo Cardenas 123.4 vs. Carlos Mujica 122

Junaid Bostan 155.2 vs. Gordie Russ Ii 155.2

Albert Gonzalez 127.2 vs. Alexis Molina 126.2

Joe McGrail 125.8 vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr. 123 Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Promoter: Matchroom

Heated incident at WBA Convention Morrell, Agbeko make weight

