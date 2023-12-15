David Morrell Jr. 167.6 vs. Sena Agbeko 167
(WBA super middleweight title)
Chris Colbert 134.6 vs. Jose Valenzuela 134
(WBA lightweight title eliminator)
Robert Guerrero 148.2 vs. Andre Berto 148.2
Alberto Puello 143 vs. Ector Madera 143.2
Kyrone Davis 161.4 vs. Cruse Stewart 160
Lawrence King 182.2 vs. Alex Theran 182.4
Venue: The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Promoter: TGB Promotions, Warriors Boxing
TV: Showtime, YouTube/Facebook
Rayo vs colbert
Rayo by Dec……….25%
Chis by dec ………25%
Draw ………………….25%
Rayo ko/tko……..18%
Chis ko /tko…….7%
25% on a draw!!!!!
Agbeko in 2!