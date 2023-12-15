December 15, 2023
Morrell, Agbeko make weight

Morrell Agbeko
Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

David Morrell Jr. 167.6 vs. Sena Agbeko 167
(WBA super middleweight title)

Chris Colbert 134.6 vs. Jose Valenzuela 134
(WBA lightweight title eliminator)

Robert Guerrero 148.2 vs. Andre Berto 148.2

Alberto Puello 143 vs. Ector Madera 143.2
Kyrone Davis 161.4 vs. Cruse Stewart 160
Lawrence King 182.2 vs. Alex Theran 182.4

Venue: The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Promoter: TGB Promotions, Warriors Boxing
TV: Showtime, YouTube/Facebook

