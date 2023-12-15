Ring legend Roy Jones Jr., now a trainer and promoter, will have a selection of his prized fighters headline a January 25 fight card at Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington. In the main event, undefeated Yakima-born Andrew Murphy (7-0, 5 KOs) will fight in a ten-round super middleweight bout. Female welterweight champion Ikram Kerwat (13-3, 5 KOs) will fight in the co-main event. The third of Jones’ fighters on the card is former Commonwealth Games and Asian Games Silver Medalist, lightweight Mandeep Jangra (6-0, 4 KOs). Opponents are TBA. Promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing, tickets, priced at $60, $50 and $40, are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Legends Casino Gift Shop or on-line at Ticketmaster.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
– Never thought that RJJ would make a good trainer because he was too naturally gifted as a fighter to teach the basics of boxing to up and coming fighters, if that makes any sense….