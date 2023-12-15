Ring legend Roy Jones Jr., now a trainer and promoter, will have a selection of his prized fighters headline a January 25 fight card at Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington. In the main event, undefeated Yakima-born Andrew Murphy (7-0, 5 KOs) will fight in a ten-round super middleweight bout. Female welterweight champion Ikram Kerwat (13-3, 5 KOs) will fight in the co-main event. The third of Jones’ fighters on the card is former Commonwealth Games and Asian Games Silver Medalist, lightweight Mandeep Jangra (6-0, 4 KOs). Opponents are TBA. Promoted by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing, tickets, priced at $60, $50 and $40, are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Legends Casino Gift Shop or on-line at Ticketmaster.

