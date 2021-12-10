Welterweights Conor Benn and Chris Algieri faced off at the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s action at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live worldwide on DAZN. The WBA Continental title is on the line.

Conor Benn: “I know Algieri’s going to come in there to win, I’ll exploit his mistakes because I see holes in his armor. I’m just ready to fight man, I always get like this during fight week, get intense and animated – ready to go. I want to get in there Saturday night and iron someone out…people say he can’t punch but anyone with 8oz gloves can punch. I’m well prepared, I’m not concerned about what he brings to the table because I know what I can do.”

Chris Algieri: “I’ve been around this game a long time and I’ve been in with the elite of the elite, I’ve been on both sides of the table. At the end of the day, skills pay the bills and experience kills, so we’re coming in here with our experience, our skills, and we’re going to utilize that plan to find a victory.”

Undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor meets Firuza Sharipova in the co-feature.

Katie Taylor: “I’m very aware of the challenge on Saturday night, I haven’t overlooked Sharipova at all, I know what she brings, and I’m prepared for whatever comes my way Saturday night. I’m also aware that there’s so many big fights out there for me, the bigger names that could possibly happen next year, so I’ve got to get through Saturday night first and focus on the bigger fights ahead.

Firuza Sharipova: I have a great respect for Katie Taylor. She’s been my idol all the time but I’m coming here to win.