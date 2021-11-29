By Boxing Bob Newman
At the recent WBC convention in Mexico City, it was announced the undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez would move up two weight divisions to challenge WBC Cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu in a history-making fight. This prompted another move- to allow for an interim WBC super middleweight title fight between WBC mandatory challenger and former two-time WBC champion, David Benavidez and likely, the #2 ranked David Lemieux. Although Lemieux was not named specifically by the WBC board of directors, it seemed logical due to his #2 ranking.
Sources close to this situation say that Sampson Lewkowicz, promoter of Benavidez and Camille Estephan, promoter of Lemieux, have reached a stalemate at this point in their negotiations, to make the match.
Lewkowicz is looking to begin talks with current WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, who has been rumored to move up in an effort to enter the “Canelo Sweepstakes.” Lewkowicz feels this could be an easier route, being an “in-house” promotion. More to come as this story develops.
Better route for Benavidez to get Canelo is Lemieux imo. Of course a Benavidez vs Charlo is truly a dream fight
Where the hell is big talking no fighting Jarmall Charlo? Dude is so good but his mind isn’t.
Benavidez – Lemieux would be a fun fight for as long as it lasted, but Benavidez – Charlo is a really big fight and they’re having a little tournament to figure out Charlo’s own mandatory at 160 and it still has two more fights left to play out, so he’s completely free. It’s time to make that fight. I don’t think Canelo fights the winner because I don’t think he comes back to the division, but whoever wins is the man at the weight if he doesn’t.
BENAVIDEZ VS CHARLO! Let’s go! Let Lemeiux fight someone else
Just don’t see Charlo fighting Benavidez for an “interim” title………….. if at all..?
Lemieux maybe…… he’s a slugger and hasn’t been shy about fighting better fighters.
But I see Benavidez fighting someone “other” than these two….
Looking forward to the Benevidez / Lemieux slug fest. Outstanding action guaranteed.