By Boxing Bob Newman

At the recent WBC convention in Mexico City, it was announced the undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez would move up two weight divisions to challenge WBC Cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu in a history-making fight. This prompted another move- to allow for an interim WBC super middleweight title fight between WBC mandatory challenger and former two-time WBC champion, David Benavidez and likely, the #2 ranked David Lemieux. Although Lemieux was not named specifically by the WBC board of directors, it seemed logical due to his #2 ranking.

Sources close to this situation say that Sampson Lewkowicz, promoter of Benavidez and Camille Estephan, promoter of Lemieux, have reached a stalemate at this point in their negotiations, to make the match.

Lewkowicz is looking to begin talks with current WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, who has been rumored to move up in an effort to enter the “Canelo Sweepstakes.” Lewkowicz feels this could be an easier route, being an “in-house” promotion. More to come as this story develops.