Bitter rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally enter the ring on February 19 to square off in one of the most highly-anticipated encounters in British boxing history. BOXXER and Sky Sports will formally announce the fight at a press conference in London this afternoon, with the news set to delight boxing fans who have clamored to see the two antagonists do battle for nearly a decade. The long-awaited encounter will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester.

“Khan and Brook are icons of the sport in Britain and this will be an iconic encounter. Their rivalry has simmered for years, they are still by far the best welterweights in the country and the eyes of the world will be on them when they square off in February to finally settle the question about which of them is the better man,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER’s founder and CEO.

“This is a fight every boxing fan has wanted to see for years. It’s the biggest fight in British boxing right now outside of Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury and we’re delighted to be able to deliver this legacy-defining clash live and exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office.”