In a clash between former world champions, David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) spectacularly stopped David Lemieux (43-5, 36 KOs) in round three to claim the WBC interim super middleweight title on Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Benavidez almost got Lemieux out of there in the first round, but the bell saved Lemieux. Benavidez dropped Lemieux in round two. Lemieux got up and fought back bravely although Benavidez continued to punish him. The bout was finally stopped by Lemieux’s corner after he took more shots in round three. Time was 1:31.
When the names of Canelo, Charlo, Morrell, and Plant were mentioned as possible opponents, Benavidez stated “I’m waiting for them to sign the contract. Them bitches know what’s up. I’m right here waiting for them. I ain’t scared of nobody. I’m the youngest guy, three-time champion in the 168lb division. I’ll put myself against anybody and I guarantee you I’ll knock everybody out!”
That was merciful. Lemieuxs aversion to avoiding punches will get him maimed at 168. Looked like a Middleweight fighting a Cruiserweight
Benavidez was much bigger.
How was this fight sanctioned?
Canelo not going to have fun with Benavidez’s power and work rate. Benavidez vs Bivol might be better fight to watch at 175.
such a mis-match
step it up
I doubt that Canelo could beat a David Lemieux bur definitely will NOT beat a Benavidez!
Canelo beats Lemieux. Benavidez is a very tough one.
You really do not know boxing, as this is the most naive comment I have heard. Lemiuex has no chin and you think Canelo wouldn’t beat him! You are out of your mind! U do know that Lemiuex has lost been knocked out by GGG, who couldn’t knock out Canelo! SMH!
As I commented earlier when this fight was announced, Lemiuex had no business fighting at this weight, as he is a blown up middleweight and Benavidez is a shrunken light heavyweight. Thank goodness he was not seriously injured! This fight should’ve been stopped after the second round, as Lemiuex never recovered from the first round. A complete and total mismatch…smh.
That was a suicide mission fight for lemiux!!!! He needs to call it a day, enjoy his earnings with his family and retire! Terrible mismatch with an expected brutal result.
Insane performance by Lemieux. He lost but, man, that was an intense fight while it lasted
It was a good firefight while it lasted. Lemieux was still throwing powerful shots till the end; he just couldn’t avoid the Benavidez arsenal. Call it what you want, but this fight was so much more entertaining than Mikey Garcia’s standing tank job against Errol Spence!
OOOOHHH…OOOHHHH…the boxing world must now ROAR for a Canelo vs. Benavidez scrap, in Texas!!! I can’t wait to hear what Canelo says because I am unable to think of any other fighter who can deal with Benavidez.
It is possible Zach Parker wants Benavidez’s heat, but after Parker losses by TKO or KO to Benavidez, Canelo will have NO CHOICE but to fight Benavidez at 168 (a Texas scrap).
Tyson calls Benavidez, “The Mexican Monster.” I love that boxing name for Benavidez. I hope Benavidez keeps it simple and maintains his weight.
Bivol / Benevedes anyone?
Man, that counter left hook near the end of round 1 by Benavidez was a peach. It pretty much ended Lemieux. Canelo is right to steer clear of Benavidez because he has no footwork to get out the way. Benavidez can pick his shots and then explode when he needs to. I think Bivol and Benavidez would be an entertaining purists fight that would truly be 50/50. Benavidez KO’s Charlo is 6-7, and I’m giving no 168lb’er a solid chance against this killer.
DB is in his prime taking the sport very seriously now.
Benavidez looked like a killer because of the huge difference in size, it was similar as Jaime Munguia vs Sadam Ali. Not really impressed about his punching power because how many times he hit Lemieux cleanly , and the man was there responding.
One thing is for sure, Benavidez is not gonna be a 168 for much longer and one guy that could test him is Gilbero “Zurdo” Ramirez, of course I would love to see him fighting Canelo, but that is not around the corner.