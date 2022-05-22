In a clash between former world champions, David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) spectacularly stopped David Lemieux (43-5, 36 KOs) in round three to claim the WBC interim super middleweight title on Saturday night at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Benavidez almost got Lemieux out of there in the first round, but the bell saved Lemieux. Benavidez dropped Lemieux in round two. Lemieux got up and fought back bravely although Benavidez continued to punish him. The bout was finally stopped by Lemieux’s corner after he took more shots in round three. Time was 1:31.

When the names of Canelo, Charlo, Morrell, and Plant were mentioned as possible opponents, Benavidez stated “I’m waiting for them to sign the contract. Them bitches know what’s up. I’m right here waiting for them. I ain’t scared of nobody. I’m the youngest guy, three-time champion in the 168lb division. I’ll put myself against anybody and I guarantee you I’ll knock everybody out!”