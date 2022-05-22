Showtime Sports chronicles the buildup to the next Saturday’s pay-per-view clash between WBA “regular” lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and heated rival Rolando “Rolly” Romero by taking viewers inside the fighters’ private lives and training camps. Tank is a 14:1 favorite.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Gervonta “WBA regular” Davis.
I like the fight. Rolly talks a lot of smack. Tank should be the favorite. 14 to 1 odds are crazy, Should be very entertaining as long as it lasts….. Tank by KO in the 7th.
How can this be a PPV with 14 to 1 odds?
It’s going to be quick, but messy, filled with fouls and referee intervention. Tank Davis should go as a free agent, like Canelo or Mikey Garcia making lucrative fights arrangements with best offers
Overall, I pick Davis to win, but I am not betting on Davis to win. However, because of Romero’s physical strength, unorthodox style and apparent power, I plan to bet on Romero to win…you never know.