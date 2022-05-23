Sad to announce the passing of famed New Orleans-based boxing promoter Les Bonano at the age of 79. For decades Bonano promoted shows in New Orleans and all over the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He promoted fighters like Clifford Etienne, Jerry Celestine, Paul Whittaker, Anthony Stephens, John Duplessis, and most recently, Jonathan Guidry.

“Les was a boxing man through and through and it was always a pleasure to speak with him,” said Karl Freitag, editor-in-chief of Fightnews.com®.