May 22, 2022
Boxing News

Promoter Les Bonano passes

Sad to announce the passing of famed New Orleans-based boxing promoter Les Bonano at the age of 79. For decades Bonano promoted shows in New Orleans and all over the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He promoted fighters like Clifford Etienne, Jerry Celestine, Paul Whittaker, Anthony Stephens, John Duplessis, and most recently, Jonathan Guidry.

“Les was a boxing man through and through and it was always a pleasure to speak with him,” said Karl Freitag, editor-in-chief of Fightnews.com®.

IBF Convention 2022/Long Beach/Kicks Off
All Access: Tank vs. Rolly

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Great and humble human being with a ton of class.
    May he rest in peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones…

    Reply
    • >